My favourite moment in the Battle of the Two Speeches was when we got to the 14th question from a journalist (Martin Brown of the Express) to the prime minister, and the BBC finally abandoned its live coverage and went back to the studio so that the presenter could ask another BBC journalist what the speech meant. If only they had waited: Rishi Sunak wound up after question 15.

There is no pleasing some people. Twitter had been clogged for days with people demanding to know where Rishi was. The Daily Star, the 1980s Sun of the 2020s, asked its readers to check their sheds for the missing prime minister. It took about 60 minutes of Sunak in person for the opposite instinct to kick in and for the BBC to demand that these ghastly politicians stop hogging our screens and let BBC journalists hog them instead.

Keir Starmer managed to avoid a similar fate by giving shorter answers to questions after his speech, and bailing out at question 12. But the two speeches on successive days at the same venue (“We booked it first,” Starmer insisted) nevertheless provided a good chance to make a direct comparison of the two leaders: what messages they are trying to get across and how they respond to journalists’ questions.