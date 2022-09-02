For five days from 5 September, the High Court in London will hear the first set of challenges to the legality of the secretary of state’s controversial policy to remove asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The hearing will include key official documents revealing serious misgivings about the policy on the part of officials in the home office and the foreign, Commonwealth and development office, as well as evidence from the UN high commissioner for refugees questioning Rwanda’s ability to deal fairly with asylum seekers who may be removed there.

A second, linked claim brought by the charity Asylum Aid will be heard in October, focusing on the fairness of the procedure that the home office has implemented and is applying to individuals it is seeking to remove to Rwanda.