The cost-of-living crisis is hitting millions of British families. The cost of the weekly shop, filling up the car and other basics are all going up. With household budgets being squeezed ever tighter, families are having to make difficult decisions. Inevitably, thoughts turn to what can be cut in the name of belt-tightening. And one area that is at risk is school milk.

School milk is a fundamental part of school life and has been for generations, with millions of children across the UK sitting down with their classmates to enjoy mid-morning milk.

As a doctor, I know the health benefits of drinking dairy milk – and this is especially true for children. Cow’s milk provides kids with an incredible source of nutrients that are essential for growth and development, including vitamins B2 and B12. Milk is also essential for supporting healthy teeth and bones with the calcium reaching optimal peak bone mass during skeletal growth in childhood, and for making young teeth stronger.