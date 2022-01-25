It has been a lousy start to the year for investors. We all know that. But anecdotal evidence suggests that it has been a particularly bad one for young investors, and that is troubling indeed.

Markets go up and go down, and these past three weeks have seen a vicious downswing in share prices in the US. Since US equities account for more than half the global total valuation, the ripples have spread everywhere. There are perfectly good reasons for gloom, including the prospect of higher interest rates in America (and everywhere else), and war in Ukraine. But what is notable is that different markets have fallen by quite different amounts.

The Nasdaq index of high-tech US enterprises is down approximately 12 per cent this year, the S&P100, which represents 100 of the largest US corporations, is down 8 per cent, while the Dow Jones, covering solid, longer-established companies, is down by 6 per cent.