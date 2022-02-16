Two men scheduled to be hanged today in Singapore have been frantically attempting to raise $20,000 to avoid execution. An urgent judicial review contesting the legitimacy of their proposed executions was filed yesterday. The Court of Appeal today granted a temporary reprieve – but on the condition that the men pay 20,000 Singaporean dollars, while the matter is fully argued.

Singapore signalled a clear intention to resume executions of death row inmates after a hiatus of more than two years when Roslan bin Bakar, a Singaporean national, and Pausi bin Jefridin, from Malaysia, were informed late last week that they were to be hanged imminently.

The scheduling of Roslan’s and Pausi’s executions follows a similar attempt in November last year to execute intellectually disabled Nagaenthran K Darmalingan. Nagaenthran’s case drew worldwide criticism, not least from the UN, which said that execution of the intellectually or psychosocially disabled is against international law. Roslan and Pausi are also said to possess subnormal IQ levels. However, the Singapore courts previously ruled that their low intelligence did not reduce their responsibility for the offence.