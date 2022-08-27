Social media is essential to landing your dream job – here’s how
Building a strong social media presence can help you land your ideal role at an extraordinary company, but these companies will be scrutinising your social media presence, writes Bernard Marr
During the pandemic, employees across many areas realised they weren’t happy with their industry, their work environments, or their work-life balance. With a renewed focus on what matters most, many employees are rethinking their jobs and quitting in droves – a phenomenon that has been dubbed “The Great Resignation”.
Today, across most industries, there is a plethora of job opportunities and not enough candidates to fill the available roles – making it a perfect time to find your dream job.
Building a strong social media presence can help you land your ideal role at an extraordinary company, but these companies will be scrutinising your social media presence. In a 2020 Harris Poll survey, 70 per cent of employers who responded said every company should screen candidates’ social media profiles during the hiring process.
