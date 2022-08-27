During the pandemic, employees across many areas realised they weren’t happy with their industry, their work environments, or their work-life balance. With a renewed focus on what matters most, many employees are rethinking their jobs and quitting in droves – a phenomenon that has been dubbed “The Great Resignation”.

Today, across most industries, there is a plethora of job opportunities and not enough candidates to fill the available roles – making it a perfect time to find your dream job.

Building a strong social media presence can help you land your ideal role at an extraordinary company, but these companies will be scrutinising your social media presence. In a 2020 Harris Poll survey, 70 per cent of employers who responded said every company should screen candidates’ social media profiles during the hiring process.