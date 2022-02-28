“The result of the measures that the House passed the other day is that we can now target any entity – any company – that has any relation with the Russian state. We have that power.”

We have that power. These were pretty unambiguous words from the prime minister in the House of Commons on Thursday when I asked him to investigate the access of Russian-owned Sovcomflot tankers at UK ports.

Now we must move from having that power to using that power. The prime minister must sanction and block Russian state-owned companies from using UK facilities as they fund Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.