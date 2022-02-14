There have been numerous articles about stylish older women in the newspapers recently.

Apparently, just because you’re over 50 doesn’t mean to say you should give up on fashion. Fair enough. While most of us don’t want to give up on fashion post 50, the reality is that fashion mostly gives up on us. Unless of course you are heading into your middle and beyond years with a limitless credit card, weighing the same as you did when you were 30.

Rich, thin women can afford to be stylish. Most of us who are neither tend to resort to comfortable and/or colourful – a situation that occasionally leads to what I call “dressing like a giant toddler”, in primary-coloured dungarees and contrasting tights. I’m occasionally guilty of this look myself and have to do a quick edit before I leave the house. Maybe I don’t need the stripes and the spots?