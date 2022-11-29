We have been here before, so we know it doesn’t work. The very term “white list” is unfortunate in the context of immigration and asylum. But that wasn’t the only problem with the policy pursued by Tony Blair’s government.

There were two other problems with the idea of a list of countries designated “safe”, from which asylum applications would be presumed to be unfounded. One was that it didn’t work. The other was that it was unlawful.

So we should treat with scepticism the idea that Suella Braverman, the home secretary, is about to announce the policy (though a source close to the home secretary said they did not recognise the report and a so-called “white list” policy was not in development). She got the headline she wanted, with The Times declaring: “Suella Braverman wants Albanian migrants who cross Channel in small boats on fast track to deportation.” But the wording of the actual report was more tentative: the home secretary is “looking to” resurrect a list of designated “safe” countries, it said.