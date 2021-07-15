Most Britons are undoubtedly a bit too tubby, and we do not eat as healthily as we should. But does this mean that we follow the lead of a government led by a less-than-svelte prime minister and a commission headed by a former fast-food restaurateur who acknowledges that his weight “oscillates between the high end of healthy weight and the low end of obese”?

Before you dismiss the latest report of the National Food Strategy , calling for a salt and sugar tax, as one more example of grandees calling for people to “do as I say, not as I do”, stand back and acknowledge that there is a problem. Almost the entire developed world is not eating as healthily as it should, or indeed as it did half a century ago. While the UK is not alone in facing problems of public health as a result of its citizens’ dietary choices, it is towards the podgy end of the pack. So, what’s to be done?