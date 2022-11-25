Taking a hard stance on immigration will backfire – for everyone

Keir Starmer unnerved Tory MPs by winning headlines about tackling “immigration dependency” and “cheap labour,” punching the Tories’ bruise when they are hurting over the small boats crisis in the Channel.

Anxious Tory MPs do not like Labour invading their natural turf; immigration is traditionally an issue on which the Tories have been ahead of Labour. The Tory jitters index reached new heights on Thursday when official figures showed that net migration to the UK reached a record 504,000 in the year to June.

Although experts rightly pointed to one-off factors, Tory MPs demanded the government get “a grip” and fired off an angry letter to Suella Braverman, the home secretary, demanding a “dramatic” cut in the number of work visas. Some backbenchers even sense an existential threat from their right flank as Nigel Farage threatens to make another comeback to exploit their “betrayal of Brexit.”