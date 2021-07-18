It was one of the hardest decisions of Shams’s life: marrying off her 16-year-old daughter to someone double her age, so the girl didn’t starve. A year later and the Syrian refugee is facing the same predicament with her younger daughter. Shams, 54, can’t feed her either, or send her to school.

The mother of eight said it goes against everything she believes in. Just before the war in Syria erupted in 2011 she allowed her 21-year-old daughter, who was in her third year of university, to get married on the condition that she was allowed to finish her studies. Education for her girls was everything.

“I have to push the younger ones into marriage because we couldn’t afford for them to be at home,” she said, her voice cracking, as she sat in her ramshackle tent in Arsal, Lebanon, near the border with Syria.