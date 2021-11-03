It has been dubbed “The Great Resignation”. British workers are planning to leave their jobs in droves. Recruitment firm Randstad UK surveyed 6,000 workers and found that 69 per cent of them would be happy to change jobs in the next few months. Nearly a quarter (24 per cent) were planning to move into a new role within three to six months.

This should come as a surprise to no one. If anything positive has come out of the Covid-19 pandemic, shockingly mishandled by Boris Johnson’s government and resulting in more than 140,000 deaths, it is that the way we approach work has undergone a shift.

Employees are realising that they can be just as productive (or more so) when they eschew the grind of the daily commute and the limp lunchtime “meal deal” rushed down at their desks. Working from home is here to stay, despite what some senior Tories would have us believe.