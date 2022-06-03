Top marks for honesty to Tobias Ellwood, persistent Conservative rebel. He said the quiet part out loud yesterday, suggesting that Britain should consider an EU relationship like Norway’s, part of the single market but outside the political structures of the Union.

Brexit had not turned out to be what “most people imagined”, he wrote in The House magazine. “Sector after sector is being strangled by the red tape we were supposed to escape from.”

The Labour Party won’t say it. Even the Liberal Democrats are keeping quiet about it – a silence that has absolutely nothing to do with the 60 per cent Leave vote in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency in Devon where there is a by-election pending. Two cheers for Ellwood for speaking out.