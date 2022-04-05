Some of Tony Blair’s strongest supporters are not impressed. One right-wing Labour MP told me that his former leader’s comments were “ahistorical, self-indulgent drivel”. This was a reference to the former prime minister’s class at King’s College London, where he took questions from the students I teach with Dr Michelle Clement, Professor Jon Davis and Dr Jack Brown on the “Blair Years” course.

One of the questions was how Labour could win an election today, and Blair launched into a short history lesson before saying: “Personally, I think the big defect at birth of Labour was to be tied to organised labour rather than to be broadly progressive. The separation of that liberal tradition of progressive politics and the Labour tradition is the thing I tried to cure in New Labour, but after I left people went back to the traditional roots of Labour, which I think was and is a mistake.”

This was blunter than I have heard him be on a subject that was sensitive throughout the New Labour years. Some of the modernisers would occasionally let slip that they thought the institutional role of the trades unions in the Labour Party should be abolished, and Blair himself was given to repeating the grand musings about the divide between the Labour and Liberal traditions that Roy Jenkins blessed him with, but this went a step further.