The Tory war of words will damage the party – and the UK

All is fair in love and Tory leadership contests.

It’s perhaps why, with little restraint, spokesmen for each of the candidates are clapping back at the slightest criticism with the most vitriolic language. Sunak stands accused of being “unfit for office”, of “aggressive mansplaining and shouty private school behaviour” and of being “desperate, unbecoming and is a gift to Labour”. Equally, the Sunak camp accuses Truss of believing in fairytale economics, which is definitely not meant to be a good thing.

The blue-on-blue attacks are worrying many, who rightly question how the party can possibly repair itself once the contest is over. The contestants have tried to mitigate their own excessive disagreements by circulating photos of friendly embraces – but the issue, sadly, is far deeper.