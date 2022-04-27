Moldova’s Transnistria is another hotspot being exploited by Russia

As Ukraine shows, we ignore post-Soviet ‘frozen conflicts’ at our peril, writes Borzou Daragahi

Wednesday 27 April 2022 15:29
<p>The damaged building of the Ministry of State Security, in Tiraspol. Russia blames Ukrainian saboteurs; Ukrainians call it a false flag operation by Russia </p>

(AP)

It was more than 30 years ago when the Soviet Union began to disintegrate. The west was overjoyed that it had vanquished the communist menace it had fought for more than 70 years.

Sure, uncertainty and insecurity persisted here and there. Several wars broke out on the peripheries of the former Soviet Union – in the Caucasus, central Asia, and the Balkans. Moscow also did not take too kindly to precious pieces of its historic empire marching away, especially Georgia, the Baltic states, Ukraine and Moldova.

Still, shaky peace deals were imposed, separatist enclaves carved out and treaties reluctantly signed. Political scientists and policymakers even came up with a term – “frozen conflicts” – to describe these arrangements.

