It is not often that one finds themselves in the company of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, but I am currently occupying just this position. We all share a single trait: we’re Twitter outcasts, pushed off the social media platform for various misdeeds.

To my knowledge, I haven’t incited any violence and certainly think my punishment is a tad harsher than the one dished out to a guy that actually invaded another sovereign country, but Twitter, it seems, is a law unto itself.

I have been unceremoniously dumped for “violating [Twitter’s] policy regarding misleading and deceptive identities”. For some reason, they think I have misappropriated my own face and demanded that I delete the offending image. I haven’t changed my profile pic for approximately four years and recall with great joy the photo taken of me whilst on a train to Brussels because it was one of the few where I looked nice.