I was unceremoniously banned from Twitter (and I still don’t know why)
I suppose it’s fair, given that I was involved in drafting the online harms white paper back in 2019, writes Salma Shah
It is not often that one finds themselves in the company of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, but I am currently occupying just this position. We all share a single trait: we’re Twitter outcasts, pushed off the social media platform for various misdeeds.
To my knowledge, I haven’t incited any violence and certainly think my punishment is a tad harsher than the one dished out to a guy that actually invaded another sovereign country, but Twitter, it seems, is a law unto itself.
I have been unceremoniously dumped for “violating [Twitter’s] policy regarding misleading and deceptive identities”. For some reason, they think I have misappropriated my own face and demanded that I delete the offending image. I haven’t changed my profile pic for approximately four years and recall with great joy the photo taken of me whilst on a train to Brussels because it was one of the few where I looked nice.
