Elon Musk has said he would end Donald Trump’s ban from Twitter, saying he thought the devision to block the then president was “morally wrong”.

In news that will celerabted by supporters of Mr Trump, as enthustically as it is condemned by his critics, the tech billionaire who is in the process of buying the social media network, said the inititial decision had been incorrect.

“I think it was a morally bad decision to be clear and foolish in the extreme,” he said at a Future of the Car event hosted by the Financial Times.

He added: “I do think it was not correct to ban Donald trump I think that was a mistake - it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.”

He said the decision to ban Mr Trump from Twitter, taken after the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, did not silence the former president’s voice. But rather amplified his views among people on the political right, Mr Musk said.

The tweeting of Mr Trump was rarely elegant, and often fell like blows from a cudgel. Frequently he would misspell things, only to delete them and have a second go.

Other times he let the errors remain, perhaps knowing they would irritate people who thought a presidnet should not be speaking in what were often vulgar, bullying terms, but that if he were to, at least he should use the correct grammar.

Yet, he knew the power of those tweets and relished being able to communicate direcetly with suppporters, and enemies, with the filter of the media. He had close to 90 million followers, and was the eighth-most followed account, behind the likes of only a few, such as Barack Obama and Katie Perry

But it was that power and infulence of his voice on social media that resulted in his lifetime ban.

In the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, the presdient used social media to repeateldly make false claims that the election had been rigged in favour of Joe Biden, and that he was the geniune victor.

Under pressure from critics who said he was using his account to spread dangerous disnformation, Twitter had already been adding a “get the facts’” warning to some of Mr Trump’s tweets. Those warning flags increased.

He was locked out his account on Jan 6 2001 for 12 hours after describing as “patritots” the hundreds of supporters who tormed the US Capitol in an effort to stop the joint houses certifying the victory of Mr Biden.

A few days later, Twitter said Mr Trump’s Twitter account was being “permanently suspended... due to the risk of further incitement of violence”.

It said the said the decision was made “after close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account”.

There was no immediate reaction from Mr Trump.

He had previously said he had no intention of rejoining Twitter even if his account was reinstated, telling Fox News last month that he would instead focus on his own platform, Truth Social, which has been mired in problems since its launch earlier this year.

“I am not going on Twitter. I am going to stay on Truth,” Mr Trump told the network. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth.”

Yet many commentators have suggested Mr Trump would find it hard to stay away, especially if he perceiced it to be more friendly to views such as his.

