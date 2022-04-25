Trump says he won't return to Twitter but calls Elon Musk 'a good man'
Former president says he will join his own TRUTH Social within seven days
Trump Calls Prince Harry an ‘Embarrassment’ and Says He and Meghan Should Lose Royal Titles
Donald Trump has said he will not return to Twitter following the news that Elon Musk has bought the platform the former president was banned from.
The former president made the announcement that he would not rejoin twitter despite the Tesla boss’s $44bn purchase, and instead said he wold use his own platform TRUTH Social.
Mr Trump told Fox News on Monday that he would formally join the platform within seven days, as he had planned.
“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH. I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH,” he said.
The Trump Media & Technology Group social media platform formally launched in March, and after beta-testing has been live on its new cloud services for four days.
“We’re taking in millions of people, and what we’re finding is that the response on TRUTH is much better than being on Twitter,” Trump said.
“Twitter has bots and fake accounts, and we are doing everything we can.”
He added: “The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter.”
Mr Trump was suspended from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat following the 6 January US Capitol riot, in which his supporters tried to violently preventthe certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.
Mr Musk has made free-speech on Twitter a large part of his takeover bid, leading observers to suggest that he will allow Mr Trump and other banned right-wing figures back onto the platform once he has full control.
