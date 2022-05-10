Trump news - live: Esper says he stopped ex-president from doing ‘terrible things’
Former defence secretary Mark Esper has made stunning claims about Mr Trump’s behaviour during 2020 protests
GOP governor calls on fellow Republicans to ‘move on’ from Trump
A new report has claimed that former president Donald Trump is “completely weirded out” by the various lurid stories swirling around Madison Cawthorn, the young far-right congressman who has lately been embarrassed by unflattering images and video of his lewd antics. Mr Cawthorn has also twice been caught carrying a handgun in an airport, and has had multiple encounters with police while driving.
Meanwhile, former secretary of defence Mark Esper is making headlines with his soon-to-be-released book about his experiences serving under Donald Trump. Among the claims he makes is that during the Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020, Mr Trump wanted to deploy 10,000 soldiers to the streets of Washington and order them to open fire on protesters .
Mr Trump has hit back at the story, insisting instead that he wanted a similar deployment on 6 January 2021 to maintain order in advance of the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. He claims without evidence that he was rebuffed.
Mr Esper, who was fired from his position in November 2020 following disputes with the former president, has made several startling revelations in his new book titled A Sacred Oath, which is set to be released tomorrow.
Manchin doesn’t say if he’ll support Democrats’ bill to codify abortion rights
Joe Manchin, the centrist Democratic senator whose opposition to the president’s Build Back Better agenda torpedoed that legislation last year, could be on the verge of breaking with his party again.
Asked by CNN on Monday whether he would join with Democrats to vote to advance their bill codifying abortion rights into federal law, he replied: “I’m going to wait — until tomorrow,” apparently meaning he has not made up his mind.
The West Virginia senator opposed a similar bill in February, and also has long stood in opposition to using federal money to support abortion services.
Mike Pence attacks Kamala Harris over abortion rights
Former Vice President Mike Pence is swinging at his successor, Kamala Harris, after she criticised the Supreme Court’s apparent impending decision that would upend 40 years of protected abortion rights in the US.
Ms Harris was speaking at an event hosted by the pro-choice EMILY’s List group when she questioned last week: “Those Republicans leaders who are trying the weaponise the use of the law against women, well we say, how dare they? How dare they tell a woman what she can do and cannot do with her own body?”
Mr Pence fired back in response at an anti-abortion group’s event on Friday, exclaiming: “I say with the lives of 62 million unborn boys and girls ended in abortion since 1973, generations of mothers enduring heartbreaking loss that can last a lifetime: Madam Vice President, how dare you?”
Arizona high court rejects effort to block GOP lawmakers from ballot
Arizona’s highest court has ruled that activists seeking to block three GOP lawmakers from the ballot in November over their support for efforts to overturn the 2020 election will not succeed.
The move ends the effort to block US House members Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar as well as state Rep. Mark Finchem from running for reelection in 2022; the three are loyal supporters of Donald Trump and vocally supported his false claims about the 2020 election being supposedly stolen by Joe Biden.
Similar efforts were kicked off in numerous states including North Carolina and Georgia targeting other allies of the former president like Madison Cawthorn and Marjorie Taylor Greene in response to the violence on January 6.
ICYMI: Did a conservative justice or their staff leak the Roe draft?
National Public Radio legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg, a veteran of US Supreme Court coverage, theorised on Sunday that a conservative justice or a clerk working for them may have leaked the draft opinion of the ruling overturning Roe v. Wade in order to pressure one of the Court’s other members.
In an interview with ABC’s This Week, she explained that many experts are considering the possibility that the draft was leaked to avoid one of the conservative justices moving to support a more watered-down expansion of abortion restrictions by the Court led by Chief Justice John Roberts.
"The leading theory is a conservative clerk who was afraid that one of the conservatives might be persuaded by Chief Justice Roberts to join a much more moderate opinion," she said.
GOP candidate fined for bringing loaded gun to airport
A Republican running for Congress in Wisconsin was cited last year for bringing a loaded gun to an airport
Derrick Van Orden’s campaign described what it said was a “mistake” after the GOP candidate apparently brought a loaded weapon to a security checkpoint; the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel first reported the incident’s occurance this week.
While relatively mild in nature, the incident mirrors a similar accident that North Carolina Rep Madison Cawthorn was cited for earlier this year.
Democrats turn fire on GOP over Roe
Democrats are wasting no time in pivoting to the issue of protecting abortion rights from federal bans in swing-district races.
The candidates embracing the issue as a talking point include Maggie Hassan, a senator running for reelection in New Hampshire, as well as Beto O’Rourke, who is running to unseat Texas’s governor.
MAGA loyalists rally around Dr Oz
While there has been some grumbling among the president’s conservative base, particularly from those on the religious right, about his endorsements for author JD Vance and TV host Dr Mehmet Oz it appears the vast majority of the president’s supporters are coming around to Mr Trump’s picks.
After Mr Vance won the Ohio GOP Senate primary last week more and more MAGA loyalists are rallying around Dr Oz, who has rocketed to the top of the GOP pack in Pennsylvania.
Washington Post wins Pulitzer Prize for public service
The Washington Post is taking home the Pulitzer Prize for public service in recognition of its coverage of January 6, the Pulitizer organisation announced on Monday.
No individual pieces were recognised but instead the extent of the newspaper’s coverage of the day, which has continued in the months since the attack, was awarded with the prize.
“I’m enormously pleased and very honored that the whole breadth and sweep of the Post coverage is what was recognized,” Washington Post executive editor Sally Buzbee said.
‘My 401k’ trends after Trump ally claims stock market misses ex-president
Rep Jim Jordan kicked off a Twitter debate on Monday when he tweeted that “your 401k” wishes former President Donald Trump was still in office, a reference to the better performance of the stock market under the 45th president.
The debate was still raging as of Monday afternoon, with many commenters pointing out that their criticism of Mr Trump were more important that economic issues. Others hammered the Biden administration for their financial woes.
White House warns GOP could push national abortion ban
White House press secretary Jen Psaki warned on Monday that the nation was at “serious risk” of the GOP and broader conservative right pushing for a national ban on abortion.
She made the remarks at her daily press briefing, pointing to a general unwillingness by Republicans to state their position on the issue and the hesitance of Mississippi Gov Tate Reeves over the weekend to even say whether he’d sign a bill banning contraception into law.
Read more from The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg:
US ‘at serious risk’ of GOP enacting national abortion ban, White House says
‘You’ve heard ... Mitch McConnell and other Republicans in Congress are talking about a national ban on a woman’s right to choose’
