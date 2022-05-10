✕ Close GOP governor calls on fellow Republicans to ‘move on’ from Trump

A new report has claimed that former president Donald Trump is “completely weirded out” by the various lurid stories swirling around Madison Cawthorn, the young far-right congressman who has lately been embarrassed by unflattering images and video of his lewd antics. Mr Cawthorn has also twice been caught carrying a handgun in an airport, and has had multiple encounters with police while driving.

Meanwhile, former secretary of defence Mark Esper is making headlines with his soon-to-be-released book about his experiences serving under Donald Trump. Among the claims he makes is that during the Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020, Mr Trump wanted to deploy 10,000 soldiers to the streets of Washington and order them to open fire on protesters .

Mr Trump has hit back at the story, insisting instead that he wanted a similar deployment on 6 January 2021 to maintain order in advance of the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. He claims without evidence that he was rebuffed.

Mr Esper, who was fired from his position in November 2020 following disputes with the former president, has made several startling revelations in his new book titled A Sacred Oath, which is set to be released tomorrow.