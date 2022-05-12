The Department of Justice is now investigating whether former President Donald Trump or any of his aides violated federal law by mishandling classified documents which ended up at his Florida home instead of being returned to the National Archives at the end of his term.

According to the New York Times, prosecutors have issued a subpoena to obtain the documents from the archives and have requested interviews with several people who worked in the White House during the waning days of Mr Trump’s presidency.

The classified materials at the heart of the matter now under investigation with the aid of a federal grand jury were discovered by National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) officials after the agency retrieved 15 boxes of documents from Mr Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida residence.

Under federal law, all records created during Mr Trump’s term were the property of the United States and should have been transferred to the archives by the time he left office on 20 January, 2021.

In February, NARA asked the Justice Department to investigate whether Mr Trump’s handling of the documents violated the Presidential Records Act. The agency told Congress at that time that following the return of the boxes to the archives, archivists discovered “items marked as classified national security information”. It was reported in April that an investigation headed by federal authorities was in its initial stages.

The subpoena that was recently sent to the archives requesting the classified documents is one of several requests made of the agency by the Justice Department for records from the Trump administration in the last few months, The Times reported.

More follows...