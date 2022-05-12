✕ Close Biden mocks Trump as ‘the great MAGA King’ in speech on economy

The Department of Justice is now investigating whether former President Donald Trump or any of his aides violated federal law by mishandling classified documents that ended up at Mar-a-Lago instead of at the national archives at the end of his term.

Meanwhile, the Trump Organization has announced the sale of a long-term lease of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, which has been picked up by the CGI Merchant Group of Miami for $375m. The hotel served as a symbol of the then-president’s clout, but also attracted multiple accusations of corruption.

On Capitol Hill, Republican lawmakers Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after taking different votes on an aid package to Ukraine, with the former accusing the latter of angling for a spot on the Russia Today network.

As the row over the draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v Wade continues, hardline Republican Senators are demanding that anti-abortion protesters should be arrested if they demonstrate outside justices’ homes.

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton and his colleague Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee have called for protesters to be hauled off by the authorities, both citing a law passed during the Red Scare of the 1950s.