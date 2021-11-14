I ​think few would disagree that Syria’s ill-fated hope of revolution is over and President Bashar al-Assad has won.

That victory is a miserable and bloody one. Half the population of the war-blasted country is displaced, more than 300,0000 dead, an unprecedented financial crisis is pushing families into unthinkable poverty which together with record drought and pollution is raising the spectre of famine.

The country itself is carved into areas of foreign influence, with Turkey, the US, Russia and Iran all holding their corners. But still. Assad has won.