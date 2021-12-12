In the same week that at least 27 people mostly from Iraq and Iran drowned in the English Channel trying to cross to the UK, I was talking to Syrian refugees on the verge of freezing to death near the border between Belarus and Poland. Simultaneously I was speaking to desperate Syrian refugees in Lebanon who were promised resettlement in the UK nearly four years ago but have been left behind by the British authorities.

The collision of these three horrendous events and stories in the same week was galling – and telling – about miserably indifferent global attitudes towards the most vulnerable and desperate in the world.

At the same time, the British government condemned those who tried to cross the Channel by boat and those who use illegal methods to get into the European Union or further afield. They insisted refugees should instead apply for resettlement from abroad through safe legal routes. But as they were saying this I was learning about how those who had done just that were being ignored, leaving them at risk of hunger, eviction and life-threatening illnesses.