We deserve a say in the role Britain plays in Ukraine

Let’s start with the headline that the government and the prime minister have helpfully provided: “The UK will provide an additional £1bn of military support to Ukraine.” What will it be spent on?

It will “go towards capabilities, including sophisticated air defence systems, innovative new electronic warfare equipment and vital kit for Ukrainian soldiers”. And exactly how much is it altogether? “The new funding takes the military aid given to Kyiv to £2.3bn – and the UK has also spent £1.5bn in humanitarian and economic support for Ukraine.”

It is an effort that we can all surely agree is absolutely the right thing to do. Ukraine has been subject to an illegal and brutal invasion by Russia. It is fighting valiantly, against huge odds, for its very survival as a nation. Of course, the West should be helping Ukrainians, under their brave and inspirational leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, and of course, the UK, as one of the richest countries in the world, should not only be helping but playing a leading role. After all, as Ukrainians like to say, their security is also ours.