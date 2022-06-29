Nato: Finland and Sweden’s membership should be done ‘as quickly as possible’, says alliance chief

Turkish president lifts previous objections in Nato talks

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Wednesday 29 June 2022 16:32
<p>APTOPIX Spain NATO Summit</p>

APTOPIX Spain NATO Summit

(AP)

Nato’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he expects ratification of Sweden and Finland’s membership of the military alliance to be passed in record time, after the two countries overcame Turkish objections to join.

A last minute agreement was reached between the three countries on Tuesday night, on the eve of the Nato Summit in Madrid.

“We will make a decision at the summit to invite Sweden and Finland to become members, that’s unprecedented, quick,” he told reporters.

