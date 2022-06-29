✕ Close G7 leaders focus on helping Ukraine and punishing Russia

Nato is concerned about Vladimir Putin’s close ties with China, the group’s chief has said.

Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said Nato does not view China as an adversary but is concerned about its relationship with Russia.

“We don't regard China as an adversary,” Mr Stoltenberg said at the Nato summit Tuesday. “But we are disappointed by the fact that China has not been able to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, that China is spreading many of the false narratives about Nato, the West, and also that China and Russia are more close now than they have ever been before.”

It comes as the British army chief said the UK must be prepared to fight against Russia in Ukraine.

General Sir Patrick Sanders said Russia will likely be an even greater threat to European security after the war and the army must be ready to fight to “avert conflict.”