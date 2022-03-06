Even as bombs fall on Ukraine, the kindness of strangers shines through

Civilians welcomed us to their place of shelter in the middle of the night. And over the last few days, as we have repeatedly run to their bunker, they have become our friends, writes Bel Trew

Sunday 06 March 2022 19:18
<p>As a reporter, the stories that often get left out are of the ordinary people you meet along the way</p>

(Bel Trew)

We became friends because we randomly stumbled into their building bomb shelter, in the middle of an air raid in the dead of the night.

Seconds before that, the sick-making sound of the siren had first wailed through the snow. We had just arrived in the city of Khmelnytskyi, a city of 300,000 people, that has become a key gateway to the west of Ukraine for refugees, as it lies on a crossroads where the routes from the east, south and north collide. It too is under bombardment.

We were so disorientated on first arrival that when the siren rang, we used a crowd-sourced online map of bunkers – something that is literally saving lives in Ukraine – to find somewhere to hide. The nearest shelter turned out to be located in the basement of a Soviet-era apartment building.

