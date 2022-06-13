There was a point a few years ago, in 2019 I think, when writing about Brexit began to feel like having lost a bet. I’d left a full-time reporting job two years earlier for a range of reasons, one of them being that I could not face the prospect of writing about the B-word every day for months and years.

I then spent some time writing around Brexit; trying to avoid it whenever I could and, when I couldn’t, opting for quirky or obscure angles. I wished something would finally knock it off the political agenda and, somewhere in the distance, a monkey’s paw had curled.

Until recently I did not write about Brexit and neither did most political journalists. There were, you may have noticed, bigger things to worry about. Still, with the virus now becoming less of a concern, other topics have begun returning to the surface.