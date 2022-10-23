Arguably one of the biggest developments for Russia in its war on Ukraine is the deployment of powerful kamikaze drones. For the last few weeks, Russia has used drones and missiles to hit critical infrastructure in Ukraine. It has resulted in 40 per cent of energy facilities being damaged or destroyed, Ukrainian officials have told me.

That has meant that the country has had to restrict its electricity use across the country. Rolling blackouts could be potentially deadly as a bitter winter looms.

Ukraine, together with the UK, France, Germany and the US, have accused Iran of supplying the drones to the Russians in violation of the 2015 resolution. These four countries have also backed Kyiv’s call for a UN investigation into it. Iran has vehemently and repeatedly denied providing the drones, and slammed the potential UN probe.