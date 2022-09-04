Jump to content
The horrific legacy of Russia’s war in Ukraine is missing people who may never be found

One of the most heartbreaking pleas repeated by families I met across the country was for help finding their missing loved ones, writes Bel Trew

Sunday 04 September 2022 13:59
Comments
<p>Moscow vehemently denies committing crimes in Ukraine, or disappearing people, or arbitrarily detecting civilians</p>

(AFP via Getty Images)

The truth is some of the tens of thousands of missing people in Ukraine may never be found. And this is the greatest fear of the families left behind to process the un-processable.

Early on in Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, one of the most heartbreaking pleas repeated by families I met across the country was for help finding their missing loved ones. Wherever Russian forces and their proxies had been, from Kyiv to Kherson, people had started vanishing into thin air. We got to work trying to track their final movements, pooling any witness testimonies and finding any leads on where they might have gone.

A very small handful of those we were looking for have reappeared, physically and mentally broken – with scraps of information of others who had disappeared and testimonies of potential war crimes.

