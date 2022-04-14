At the request of 39 countries, with Karim Khan the prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC), Vladimir Putin is under investigation for war crimes and for crimes against humanity.

This is for the targeting of innocent civilians through rape, torture and mutilation, the bombing of hospitals schools and public buildings, the breach of designated humanitarian corridors and agreed to ceasefires. And, if recent reports are accurate, the use of banned chemical weapons. This week, for the first time, President Biden has accused Russia of genocide, a charge that historically America has been reluctant to make even when ethnic cleaning has been alleged in other parts of the world.

On Monday, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky requested international partners to support the establishment of a special international military tribunal to investigate war crimes committed by Russian aggressors on the territory of Ukraine.