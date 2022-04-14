Ukraine news - live: Russian warship ‘seriously damaged’ in Black Sea as Putin accused of ‘terrorism’
Russia’s Black Sea fleet flagship evacuated after Ukrainian ‘missile strike’
The Russian Defence Ministry has said the entire crew of a key warship has been evacuated, following reports the Moskva missile cruiser had been struck and badly damaged by Ukrainian forces.
Russia’s state media confirmed the Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, had been seriously damaged “as a result of detonation of ammunition that occurred as a result of a fire”. A Ukrainian official earlier said the Moskva had been hit by two missiles.
Meanwhile, Polish president Andrzej Duda has accused Russia of “terrorism”, saying those responsible for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine should be brought to justice for their country’s crimes.
“This is not war, this is terrorism,” he said on a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday.
Russia continues to insist that its troops are not guilty of war crimes. However, a new independent report by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) found evidence of such charges.
