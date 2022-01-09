If you’re young and from the north east, wealth inequality bites hard

Here’s a question: what is the median household wealth in Britain? That is the wealth of the middle household, with as many richer households on one side and as many poorer ones on the other.

The answer from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) was published on Friday, and the number is £302,500. That is in the whole country. For a household in the south east, the median household is worth £503,400.

So, a typical family in the south east of England is halfway towards achieving millionaire . In the north east, by contrast, median household wealth is £168,500.