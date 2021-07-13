Despite Conservative attempts to fuel culture wars, there is no such thing as ‘woke’
There is no ‘deep Woke’, just like there are no Labour party cells giving secret instructions to football players, writes Marie Le Conte
I have had to rewrite the introduction to this column several times because it keeps turning into a eulogy of the England football team. It is hard to avoid; they are wonderful men who have done their country proud. In normal times, I probably wouldn’t have cared – French people rarely tend to want what’s best for England.
Still, their pull was irresistible; they were players who cared about each other and about those less fortunate than them. They wanted to win but they also wanted things to be right; who could resist that?
A fair few Conservative MPs, it turns out. Lee Anderson boycotted the games because of the team’s decision to take the knee before kick-off. Brendan Clarke-Smith compared the knee-taking to the Nazi salute. Priti Patel refused to condemn the supporters booing the gesture. After the final, Natalie Elphicke told a WhatsApp group that Marcus Rashford should have spent “less time playing politics”.
