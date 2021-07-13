Despite Conservative attempts to fuel culture wars, there is no such thing as ‘woke’

I have had to rewrite the introduction to this column several times because it keeps turning into a eulogy of the England football team. It is hard to avoid; they are wonderful men who have done their country proud. In normal times, I probably wouldn’t have cared – French people rarely tend to want what’s best for England.

Still, their pull was irresistible; they were players who cared about each other and about those less fortunate than them. They wanted to win but they also wanted things to be right; who could resist that?

A fair few Conservative MPs, it turns out. Lee Anderson boycotted the games because of the team’s decision to take the knee before kick-off. Brendan Clarke-Smith compared the knee-taking to the Nazi salute. Priti Patel refused to condemn the supporters booing the gesture. After the final, Natalie Elphicke told a WhatsApp group that Marcus Rashford should have spent “less time playing politics”.