I tried to resist it, but I’ve now been swayed by the power of Wordle

They say there are two types of people in the world – those who are playing Wordle every day, and those who have yet to start.

I was a resister for a while. I watched these mysterious patterns of grey-, green- and yellow-coloured squares being increasingly shared to my social media timelines and much like the sister of a fellow Tweeter, I thought, “I am not getting involved in your f**king battenberg game.”

I am not especially good at word games, which I know is odd given what I do. But it’s true – my brain seizes up and enters a strange paralysis where I literally cannot remember any words I know.