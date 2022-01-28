I tried to resist it, but I’ve now been swayed by the power of Wordle

It doesn’t matter how many guesses it takes me to get the answer – I just love how the game gets my brain working, writes Katy Brand

Friday 28 January 2022 21:30
<p>I used to think – I am not getting involved in your f**king Battenberg game</p>

They say there are two types of people in the world – those who are playing Wordle every day, and those who have yet to start.

I was a resister for a while. I watched these mysterious patterns of grey-, green- and yellow-coloured squares being increasingly shared to my social media timelines and much like the sister of a fellow Tweeter, I thought, “I am not getting involved in your f**king battenberg game.”

I am not especially good at word games, which I know is odd given what I do. But it’s true – my brain seizes up and enters a strange paralysis where I literally cannot remember any words I know.

