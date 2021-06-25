A ‘fairness at work’ promise could help Labour rebuild its red wall

Sir Keir Starmer is carrying out a big shake-up of his closest advisers ahead of what Labour fears will be another disappointing by-election defeat next Thursday in Batley and Spen.

Why now? If Labour loses the seat, he could tell his party he has already recognised the need for change and to improve his team’s performance.

Labour is not a happy place. After the party’s poor showing in the Hartlepool and Chesham and Amersham by-elections, Starmer desperately needs a shot in the arm. But in allowing Tracy Brabin to run for West Yorkshire mayor, which sparked the by-election when she won, Labour might have shot itself in the foot.