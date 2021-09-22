‘The situation is catastrophic’: as the lava flows continue, La Palma islanders face an uncertain future
Experts say that dangers lie ahead for residents of the Spanish island, with the threat of earthquakes, more lava flows, toxic gases, volcanic ash and acid rain, writes Graham Keeley
✕
Dramatic aerials show destruction brought by lava in La Palma
Maria Teresa Rodriguez was given ten minutes by police to collect her most treasured items and leave her home in Todoque on Wednesday, as a river of molten lava bore down on the village in Spain’s Canary Island La Palma.
Despite the haste, there was still time to hug friends.
“I want to hug everyone who is losing their homes, we are already brothers and sisters,” she said. “The important thing is that we are alive and all the rest we can start from new.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies