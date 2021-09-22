Maria Teresa Rodriguez was given ten minutes by police to collect her most treasured items and leave her home in Todoque on Wednesday, as a river of molten lava bore down on the village in Spain’s Canary Island La Palma.

Despite the haste, there was still time to hug friends.

“I want to hug everyone who is losing their homes, we are already brothers and sisters,” she said. “The important thing is that we are alive and all the rest we can start from new.”