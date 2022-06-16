Water firm calls for mandatory ‘do not flush’ labels on wet wipes

One of the UK’s biggest water companies has called for mandatory ‘do not flush’ labelling on wet wipes after spending “millions” on clearing blockages.

Yorkshire Water said current labelling on the products – particularly baby and toilet wipes – does not give sufficient information for consumers to understand how to correctly dispose of them.

Many consumers believe wipes without a ‘fine to flush’ label can be flushed, especially if they are labelled as ‘biodegradable’, the company said.