Water firm calls for mandatory ‘do not flush’ labels on wet wipes

Incorrect disposals causing serious sewer blockages , Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports

Thursday 16 June 2022 16:23
Comments
<p>A sewage blockage caused by wet wipes’ </p>

A sewage blockage caused by wet wipes’

(PA )

One of the UK’s biggest water companies has called for mandatory ‘do not flush’ labelling on wet wipes after spending “millions” on clearing blockages.

Yorkshire Water said current labelling on the products – particularly baby and toilet wipes – does not give sufficient information for consumers to understand how to correctly dispose of them.

Many consumers believe wipes without a ‘fine to flush’ label can be flushed, especially if they are labelled as ‘biodegradable’, the company said.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in