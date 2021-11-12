Book of a Lifetime: The Making of the English Landscape by WG Hoskins

I did not discover The Making of the English Landscape until the early 1960s, though WG Hoskins had published his seminal book in 1955. I can remember avidly reading, and then the thrill of seeing what I was reading made manifest all around me where we then lived, in Oxfordshire: the ridge and furrow of medieval open fields, the lumps and bumps of deserted medieval villages, the grassy swathe of an old drove road. I put on my boots, as recommended by the robustly open-air Hoskins, and walked. I acquired Ordnance Survey maps, and recognised more and more of this presence of the past. The landscape began to look different: it spoke.

At that point, I was just interested in these magical revelations, seeking out Roman villa sites, investigating the layout of villages. I have remained intrigued by the mysterious codes of landscape ever since, but the message of the book went further still, serving as an analogy for memory itself, and the way in which it is not linear but delivers innumerable co-existing fragments – childhood and yesterday all jumbled up in the head.

Landscape works in the same way, with everything juxtaposed, the Roman road cutting through medieval fields, ancient footpaths and boundaries determining the street plan of a modern town. Hoskins’s scholarly pursuit of why the world looks the way it does made me think about the sense in which people are a product of all that has happened to them, and want to explore this in fiction.