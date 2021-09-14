If you’re not familiar with the concept of a corndog, let me enlighten you

Every British expat in the US has something they’ve latched onto in American culture. My fiancé loves fudge-covered Oreos and American service culture (even despite the tipping); I’m a big fan of jalapeño-infused everything (cocktails, bagels, cream cheese) and the trashy reality TV show 90 Day Fiancé. For one of my British friends in New York City, however, there’s one thing and one thing only that he wants in his life right now: corndogs.

If you’re not familiar with the concept of a corndog, let me briefly enlighten you. Imagine a hotdog, but on a stick, and the bun is actually a thick layer of deep-fried cornmeal. It ends up looking a little bit like a miniature version of the spinning doner meat you find in most kebab shops in London — and in the US, it’s as much fairground food as candyfloss (or as they say, cotton candy) or toffee apples.

This is the background you need to understand why said British friend came knocking on my door a few days ago, wondering whether I wanted to go on a quick post-work jaunt.