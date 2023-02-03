Whatever your life’s work is, do it well.” So said Martin Luther King Jr, to whom the comment would justly apply.

But what about a work experience placement? Try your best, for sure, but more importantly don’t get conned into calling the local zoo and asking for “Mr G Raff”. That was the fate that befell one of my school friends during a challenging two weeks at a firm of local solicitors. A cruel trick to play on a 14-year-old, but not unfunny.

For children, work experience is sold as a way to gain insights into careers you might like to take up – or at least into the real, grown-up world. “It’ll look good on your Ucas form,” or so we were told 30 years ago.