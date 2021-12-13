Long road ahead: Gambia’s re-elected president faces pressure to deliver on democracy
Promised reforms on issues including term limits will be closely scrutinised as the country plots a new path after decades under dictatorship, Portia Crowe reports from Banjul
Two days after being declared winner in this month’s election in Gambia, newly re-elected president Adama Barrow told the nation that he would serve “for all Gambians.”
“I don’t think there is a loser—we are all winners because it is the Gambia that is important,” Mr Barrow - a former property developer and one-time Argos security guard in London who was thrust into Gambian politics just five years ago - said at a press conference last week.
Yet the 56-year-old has a task on his hands as he seeks to deliver on promised constitutional and electoral reforms and bring justice for abuses under former despotic ruler Yahya Jammeh, all against a backdrop of political tensions and suspicion about his commitment to democracy.
