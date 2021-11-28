Afghan photographer Massoud Hossaini caught the last commercial flight out of Kabul in August after spending months on the front lines capturing the Taliban’s advance and the end of the 20-year-conflict that had ravaged his country.

Now the Pulitzer Prize winner is living in the Netherlands, where he has only three months left on his visa and is facing the prospect of being sent back to Afghanistan.

In an interview with The Independent, Hossaini criticised the West for abandoning Afghan refugees and spoke about his own desperate attempt to secure a move to the UK.