Search for survivors ends in Afghanistan after earthquake kills more than 1,000 people
Rescue operations were impeded by poor communication and lack of proper roads
Authorities in Afghanistan have ended search operations after a powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the country’s southeastern region on Wednesday, killing 1,150 people and injuring 2,000 others.
A 4.2 magnitude aftershock in southeastern Afghanistan followed the quake two days later on Friday morning, according to Pakistan’s Meteorological Department.
At least five died and 11 were injured from the smaller earthquake, said state media in initial reports. The Bakhtar news agency said the quake struck Paktika’s Gayan district.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies