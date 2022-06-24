Authorities in Afghanistan have ended search operations after a powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the country’s southeastern region on Wednesday, killing 1,150 people and injuring 2,000 others.

A 4.2 magnitude aftershock in southeastern Afghanistan followed the quake two days later on Friday morning, according to Pakistan’s Meteorological Department.

At least five died and 11 were injured from the smaller earthquake, said state media in initial reports. The Bakhtar news agency said the quake struck Paktika’s Gayan district.