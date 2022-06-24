Search for survivors ends in Afghanistan after earthquake kills more than 1,000 people

Rescue operations were impeded by poor communication and lack of proper roads

Sravasti Dasgupta
Friday 24 June 2022 18:46
Houses destroyed after 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

Authorities in Afghanistan have ended search operations after a powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the country’s southeastern region on Wednesday, killing 1,150 people and injuring 2,000 others.

A 4.2 magnitude aftershock in southeastern Afghanistan followed the quake two days later on Friday morning, according to Pakistan’s Meteorological Department.

At least five died and 11 were injured from the smaller earthquake, said state media in initial reports. The Bakhtar news agency said the quake struck Paktika’s Gayan district.

