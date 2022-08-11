No energy to study, play or work: Taliban has ‘shattered’ lives of Afghan girls

The Taliban has shattered the lives of girls in Afghanistan, who are far more likely to be going hungry than boys, a new report has found.

The drought in Afghanistan combined with the economic crisis and the Taliban's stringent rules for girls are having "dire" repercussions on their lives, researchers warned.

Save the Children’s study, which comes almost a year after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, found 97 per cent of families are finding it difficult to give their children enough food.