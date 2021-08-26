Woman who escaped Taliban death sentence says they will never change: ‘They are the enemy of the world’
Fariba Akemi discovered her husband was a Taliban member when he started selling off their daughters to fighters. She fled to India, where she tells Shweta Sharma she doesn’t believe the Islamist group’s ‘hollow promises’ on women’s rights
Fariba Akemi packed her whole life in two suitcases when she fled Afghanistan to escape more than two decades of life under the Taliban and seek a better future for her daughters. She shuddered with fear as the Islamist group swept back to power with the conquest of Kabul last week.
“If they find me, they will kill me,” Akemi tells The Independent from her new home in Delhi. “The Taliban had issued a death warrant against me,” she says – one without an expiry date.
