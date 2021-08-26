✕ Close Isis-K attacks ‘expected to continue’

A “number” of US military personnel died in an attack around Kabul airport today, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said.

Two explosions, suspected to be suicide bomb attacks, killed at least 13 people including children in Afghanistan’s capital city.

The death toll was announced by a Taliban official, and was also reported by Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

Scores of people, about 60, have also been injured in the attacks.

Mr Kirby confirmed there have been at two explosions at the airport’s Abbey Gate and Baron hotel.

He said in a statement: “We can confirm that a number of US servce members were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport.

“A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack.”

The UK’s Ministry of Defence said no British troops or officials have been hurt in the blasts.

It comes after the UK and US had warned of a “highly lethal” terror attack and urged people to stay away from the airport while thousands are desperately attempting to flee the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

It comes as prime minister Boris Johnson has admitted that “time is short” to evacuate people still trying to leave Afghanistan before Tuesday’s deadline.