Afghanistan news - live: Isis claims responsibility for Kabul airport attack after US service members killed
Isis-K attacks ‘expected to continue’
A “number” of US military personnel died in an attack around Kabul airport today, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said.
Two explosions, suspected to be suicide bomb attacks, killed at least 13 people including children in Afghanistan’s capital city.
The death toll was announced by a Taliban official, and was also reported by Russia’s Foreign Ministry.
Scores of people, about 60, have also been injured in the attacks.
Mr Kirby confirmed there have been at two explosions at the airport’s Abbey Gate and Baron hotel.
He said in a statement: “We can confirm that a number of US servce members were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport.
“A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack.”
The UK’s Ministry of Defence said no British troops or officials have been hurt in the blasts.
It comes after the UK and US had warned of a “highly lethal” terror attack and urged people to stay away from the airport while thousands are desperately attempting to flee the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.
It comes as prime minister Boris Johnson has admitted that “time is short” to evacuate people still trying to leave Afghanistan before Tuesday’s deadline.
UK foreign secretary: US troops ‘paid ultimate sacrifice’
Dominic Raab has offered condolences to the US over the deaths of 11 Marines and one Navy medic.
The UK Foreign Secretary said in a statement: “They paid the ultimate sacrifice while helping others reach safety.”
“I also want to extend my condolences to the families of all those Afghans killed or injured,” he said.
Mr Raab added: “It is tragic that as they sought safety they have suffered at the hands of terrorists”.
He said the bombing was a “stark reminder” of the dangerous situation that the UK military is facing on the ground while working to evacuate people ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.
Isis claims responsibility for attacks
The so-called Islamic State (Isis) has claimed responsibility for the attacks around Kabul airport, according to the group’s Telegram account.
It come after the US said it believed that Isis affiliate group Isis-K, from the Khorasan Province, was behind the suicide bombings.
Isis claims responsibility for Kabul airport attack that killed at least 22
The Islamist terror group Isis has claimed responsibility for an attack on Kabul airport which claimed at least 22 lives.
Threat of attack using vehicle ‘high’ in Kabul
The possibility of a terror attack using a vehicle “is high right now,” said US Marine General Kenneth McKenzie.
The commander of US Central Command made this warning during a Pentagon press briefing being held.
US will ‘go after’ groups behind Kabul suicide bombings
The US will “go after” those responsible for attacks around Kabul airport, US Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, said today.
It comes after at least two suicide bombings took place around the airport while thousands of people are attempting to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover.
At a Pentagon press briefing, he said that US officials “expect those attacks to continue” as “typically the pattern is multiple attacks”.
General McKenzie said two terrorists wearing suicide vests were responsible for the two blasts, and that the US is working to find those behind the “cowardly” attacks.
He added: “We will go after them ... 24/7 we will look for them.”
Attacks confirmed as suicide bombings by US
US Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, has said that the attacks around Kabul airport were suicide bombings.
He also confirmed that at least 12 US service members – 11 Marines and one Navy medic – died in the blasts in which about 60 civilians had also been killed in.
11 US Marines and Navy medic dead – report
Eleven US marines and a Navy medic were killed in the Kabul airport attack, US officials said.
The officials said that they are expecting the numbers of fatalities and injured people to rise.
At least 60 killed and 140 injured in blasts – BBC
A senior health official has told the BBC that at least 60 people were killed and 140 others wounded in the explosions at Kabul airport today.
Earlier reports had stated that there were up to 13 deaths – according to the Taliban. Reuters news agency has reported that there were about 60 people injured.
Four US Marines killed and three wounded – report
US sources told Reuters that four US Marines were killed and three were wounded in an explosion at Kabul airport today.
Other US sources gave the same figures, the news agency said.
In a statement, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby had confirmed that there was a “number” of US fatalities but did not give details.
Afghan people taken to hospital after blasts – images
Distressing images of people injured in the Kabul attacks have been shared on social media.
The pictures show injured and traumatised people being taken to hospital on stretchers.
Harrowing footage posted on the same Twitter account shows the carnage left by the suspected suicide bombers.
Piles of bodies are seen lying in pools of water around Kabul airport’s Abbey Gate, where one of the two attacks took place.
Other injured Afghans are seen trying to move themselves out of the ruin, while uninjured people attempt to pull and lift some people out.
Another video shows people, including children, lying on hospital beds in extreme pain and distress while medics attend to them.
‘Number’ of US military personnel killed in Kabul attack
US Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said a “number” of US military personnel were killed in the Kabul airport attack.
In a statement, he said: “We can confirm that a number of US service members were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport. A number of others are being treated for wounds.
“We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and injured.”
