Air pollution ‘contributes to obesity in middle aged women’ study says

Air pollution can contribute to obesity in middle-aged women, a new study reveals.

A study from the University of Michigan, published in Diabetes Care, looked at how the environment impacts weight.

Women in their late 40s and early 50s exposed long-term to pollution – specifically, higher levels of fine particles, nitrogen dioxide and ozone –saw increases in their body size and composition measures, said Xin Wang, epidemiology research investigator at the U-M School of Public Health and the study’s first author.